Unanet

Argonne National Lab Uses AI to Discover COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs

Nichols Martin November 18, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, News

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) has used artificial intelligence with new computing technology to accelerate COVID-19 research. 

Argonne said Wednesday it searched across small molecules to identify potential drug candidates with the help of new hardware, which reduced the search into minutes. Researchers compute how well an antiviral molecule binds to viral proteins present in the SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

DOE supercomputers, including Argonne’s Theta, process data on the small molecules then produce binding scores that researchers use to train AI algorithms for identifying which molecules have the lowest binding energies.

“With AI, we went from doing one compound per second to 1,000 compounds per second and ultimately to 50,000 compounds per second,” said Hyunseung ​“Harry” Yoo, a computational scientist at Argonne.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Wally Adeyemo: Digital Assets Present Economic Opportunities, Financial Crime Risk

Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Department of the Treasury, said digital assets such as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved