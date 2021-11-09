Army’s C5ISR Center Aims to Develop Positioning, Timing & Navigation Sensor Fusion Software

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center is using an open architecture to develop an application programming interface that would allow positioning, timing and navigation sensors to interoperate, Breaking News reported Monday.

The center’s scientists designed the pntOS software specification to help developers create PNT systems that have the capacity to connect with each other.

Michael Caporellie, PNT Emerging Technologies branch chief for the C5ISR Center, said the service wants to implement a modular approach to reconfigure sensors and insert new technology for data collection.

The Army expects the pntOS to reach maturity equivalent to technology readiness level seven by the end of 2021, according to the report.

The branch embarked on its software development effort comes as the Department of Defense is aiming to link disparate warfighting platforms as part of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept.