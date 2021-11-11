Army C5ISR Center to Host Industry Event in February

The U.S. Army invites industry to take part in a virtual forum early next year to discuss contract opportunities in command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance areas.

The Research and Technology Integration (RTI) directorate with the Army C5ISR Center will provide information on technology projects targeted over the next two years, the Army said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice.

The industry event will take place virtually on Feb. 23rd and 24th, 2022. RTI’s technology interests include electro-optic/infrared sensors, radio frequency, networks, energy systems and cyber.

The directorate will also administer one-on-one sessions to gather information on new C5ISR technologies under development in the private sector.