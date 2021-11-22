Army Issues Performance Management Software Support RFI

The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to explore the commercial sector’s interest, experience and capability to update performance management software.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov says the branch is exploring potential vendors that could provide technical support services to its Strategic Management System Program Office in work areas such as software modernization, maintenance and administration, portal security implementation and data automation.

Army leaders use a web-based application to track service components’ work and progress in meeting mission objectives across classified and unclassified networks.

The branch is looking to procure Strategic Management System support services through an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price task orders valued up to $15 million.

Interested vendors can submit responses to the RFI notice through Dec. 2.