AT&T Government Trusted Internet Service Helps Federal Agencies Meet Cybersecurity Guidelines; Brandon Pearce Quoted

AT&T has launched Government Trusted Internet, a managed cybersecurity service developed to help federal agencies accelerate their modernization efforts and strengthen security.

AT&T Government Trusted Internet, which integrates with the company’s Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service, was specifically designed to increase IT infrastructure protection and help government agencies comply with new federal cybersecurity guidelines and mandates, AT&T said Wednesday.

“The shift to telework and increased cyber threats have created urgency for federal agencies to enhance the security of their IT infrastructure,” said Brandon Pearce , assistant vice president of product marketing management at AT&T.

Developed in response to the new Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 guidelines and the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity , AT&T Government Trusted Internet implements zero trust and delivers threat analysis monitoring capabilities through AT&T’s Security Operations Center and its global Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange while meeting strict federal agency security requirements.

Pearce added, “AT&T Government Trusted Internet helps federal employees to efficiently connect to remote agency networks and cloud environments in a highly secure manner while continually managing risks.”

The new service is now available to U.S. federal agencies and features software-defined wide area networking technology, fiber connectivity and improved security capabilities through a single provider.

Chris Kissel , research director for International Data Corporation, noted, “What I see as compelling about AT&T Government Trusted Internet is it considers all of the possible use cases including remote workers and the practical implementation of Zero Trust.”