Baird’s Global Investment Banking Business Taps Durc Savini to Lead New Restructuring Advisory Practice

Baird has appointed Durc Savini as managing director and global head of the new restructuring advisory practice for the firm’s Global Investment Banking business segment.

In his new position, Savini will build and launch Baird’s New York-based restructuring practice, which will focus on advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on structural challenges and will expand the company’s existing advisory services and offerings, Baird said Thursday.

Brian Doyal , co-head of Baird’s Global Investment Banking business said of the new restructuring practice executive, “He’s a highly respected restructuring industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, and we’re looking forward to launching and growing the Restructuring Advisory practice under his leadership.”

Savini brings to his new role extensive experience in financial restructuring, liability management, and mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries.

He joins Baird from Guggenheim Securities, where he served for over five years as senior managing director and as a member of the company’s restructuring advisory practice.

Previously, Savini also served as managing director and head of Peter J. Solomon Company’s restructuring and recapitalization group, in addition to his senior restructuring roles at Miller Buckfire and Wasserstein Perella.

Co-head of the Global Investment Banking business at Baird, Brian McDonagh cited the firm’s “record” year-to-date performance as a testament to the team’s capabilities, and he noted that Savini will enhance Baird’s offerings as the company continues to drive expansion efforts.