BigBear.ai Names Samuel Gordy, Jeffry Dyer, Claire Morse to Senior Leadership Roles; GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai , a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics and cyber engineering solutions, announced on Wednesday that Samuel Gordy has been appointed the company’s new chief operating officer and federal president, effective Nov. 1st.

As COO and President of Federal business, Gordy will oversee BigBear.ai’s day-to-day business operations and will design, build, manage, and scale the organization to facilitate BigBear.ai’s evolution to the next stage of successful and profitable growth in the federal division.

In addition, Jeffry Dyer has been named BigBear.ai’s president of Commercial business as of Nov. 1st, and Claire Morse also assumed the role of chief human resources officer back in Oct.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam, Jeff and Claire to BigBear.ai and look forward to working with them as we bring our operationalized AI solutions and decision support technology to more organizations in both public and commercial markets,” said Reggie Brothers , CEO of BigBear.ai and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Jeffry Dyer will assume the responsibility for all aspects of BigBear.ai’s growing business in the commercial sector as the president of Commercial business for the company, which includes oversight of the P&L and leadership of sales, marketing, and product development functions.

Claire Morse joins the company from Salient CRGT and will drive strategic human resources initiatives across BigBear.ai’s Federal and Commercial divisions with a critical focus on integration, strategy and the direction of human resources-related functions, as the chief human resources officer for the company.