Brig. Gen. John Olson: AI, ML Key ‘Enablers’ for Joint All-Domain Command & Control Concept

Brig. Gen. John Olson, a U.S. Space Force mobilization assistant, described artificial intelligence and machine learning as necessary tools for the military’s kill chain as part of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) framework, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

He said at an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics-hosted panel discussion that the use of such algorithms could help users understand data coming from connected networks and work within compressed decision-making timelines.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are absolutely essential enablers to make us able to react, and respond, and again, make sense of the information then act upon it,” Olson told the panel.

The Pentagon’s JADC2 strategy aims to connect sensors across the military into one network.

In June, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced a department-wide initiative to advance data-driven or AI-based warfighting concepts such as JADC2 through combatant command exercises.