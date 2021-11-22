Charles Sams Confirmed for Director Role at National Park Service

The Senate has confirmed Charles Sams, an experienced state and tribal government leader, to lead the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service, CNN reported Friday.

Sams will succeed Jonathan Jarvis, who retired in early 2017. The confirmation fills an almost five-year vacancy of the role, which NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge held on an acting basis.

The unanimous confirmation, which took place on Thursday, tasks Sams with the oversight of U.S. historic landmarks and national parks. The White House announced Sams’ nomination for the new role in August.

His 25 years of government leadership experience includes roles at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, where he most recently served as director. He was also the president and CEO of the Indian Country Conservancy.