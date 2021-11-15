Unanet

Acting Army Undersecretary Christopher Lowman Nominated for DOD Sustainment Lead Post

Angeline Leishman November 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Christopher Lowman, acting undersecretary of the U.S. Army, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as assistant secretary for sustainment at the Department of Defense.

Lowman has gained more than three decades of experience as a U.S. Marine and an Army Civil Service member, the White House said Friday.

He previously served as the Army’s assistant deputy chief of staff to the G-3/5/7 directorate, deputy assistant secretary for acquisition policy and logistics and director for maintenance policy, programs and processes.

During the War in Afghanistan, Lowman was assigned director of Essential Function 5 (Sustainment) for the U.S.-led Combined Security Transition Command. He also led supply and maintenance for U.S. Army Europe.

Lowman overviewed the Army’s priorities and accomplishments during his keynote speech at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2021 Annual Army Forum. Click here to learn more about POC’s past and upcoming events.

