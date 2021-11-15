Acting Army Undersecretary Christopher Lowman Nominated for DOD Sustainment Lead Post

Christopher Lowman, acting undersecretary of the U.S. Army, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as assistant secretary for sustainment at the Department of Defense.

Lowman has gained more than three decades of experience as a U.S. Marine and an Army Civil Service member, the White House said Friday.

He previously served as the Army’s assistant deputy chief of staff to the G-3/5/7 directorate, deputy assistant secretary for acquisition policy and logistics and director for maintenance policy, programs and processes.

During the War in Afghanistan, Lowman was assigned director of Essential Function 5 (Sustainment) for the U.S.-led Combined Security Transition Command. He also led supply and maintenance for U.S. Army Europe.

