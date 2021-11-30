Commerce Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Connected Software Application Evaluation

The Department of Commerce (DOC) is seeking public comments on a proposed amendment to the list of criteria for determining whether transactions involving information and communications technology and services present risks to national security.

The department proposed adding a lack of reliable third-party for evaluating the security of connected software applications as a potential indicator of risk when determining whether to approve the acquisition, importation and transfer of foreign information and communications products and services, according to a notice published in the Federal Register Friday.

The proposed amendment is in response to an executive order President Biden issued in June ordering the federal government to review the security of connected software applications developed, manufactured and supplied by persons supported by a foreign adversary.

The department is seeking feedback from the industry on whether the additional criteria should be applied to all ICTS transaction reviews or just those that involve connected software applications.

Commerce also wants to determine whether to revise the definition of connected software applications to include other means of transmission and communication devices.

Comments to the proposed rule are welcomed until Dec. 27th.