Constellis Receives 4th Consecutive Recognition as 2022 Military Friendly Employer

Constellis has received Silver designation as a 2022 Military Friendly Employer for the fourth consecutive year.

This year’s recognition, awarded by Viqtory, marks Constellis’ sixth year to earn the designation, the company said Tuesday.

Beth Skoletsky , chief human resources officer for Constellis, said the company is proud to be selected for the Military Friendly Employer designation, and she highlighted the importance of partnering with veterans as an essential part of Constellis’ mission.

“Veterans and their families have been a fundamental part of our organization since its founding over 60 years ago,” Skoletsky said. “Their focus on the mission and their passion for safeguarding our communities is key to our culture as a company.”

More than 1,000 participating companies were evaluated for recognition based on data from public sources and a proprietary survey.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe,” said Kayla Lopez , director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.

Military Friendly Employer’s selections were determined by survey scores and an assessment of participating organizations’ ability to meet thresholds for an applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veteran and military employees.