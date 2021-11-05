CSET Releases Report on Global Trends in Robotics Patents

The Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) has issued a report providing an overview of trends in robotics patents issued to inventors across 88 countries from 2005 to 2019.

CSET said the data brief shows that China accounts for nearly 35 percent of the total robotics patents granted worldwide during the 14-year period, followed by Japan, South Korea and the U.S.

The U.S. landed the top spot when it comes to robotics patents in aerospace, military/security, telepresence and aerospace areas and patents with artificial intelligence capabilities, according to the report. The country also ranked first in terms of the number of granted military robotics patents at 26 percent.

Russia ranked sixth when it comes to the global patent output during the period but accounted for 17 percent of the military robotics patents. China represented nearly 25 percent of the total military robotics patents issued, ranking second in the category.

CSET is calling on the U.S. to collaborate with South Korea, Japan, Germany and other allies and amend its policies on intellectual property to maintain its edge in the field of robotics.

“Amending U.S. intellectual property policies, patent eligibility and patentability doctrine to better accommodate inventions related to emerging technologies such as AI and software for robotics is a critical step toward restoring U.S. leadership in this space,” the report reads.