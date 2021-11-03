AF Department’s New Office to Manage Land Mobile Radio Procurements; Don Lewis Quoted

The Department of the Air Force has activated a new office to centralize the oversight and procurement of land mobile radio systems across the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

The Land Mobile Radio Product Management Office, which reached initial operational capability status upon its formation, replaced the cyberspace systems support unit under the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFIMSC said Monday.

Rich Lapierre of the Air Education and Training Command has been appointed chief of LMR PRO.

“By centralizing LMR oversight, we estimate more than $300 million in savings over the next 10 years,” said Don Lewis, chief of AFIMSC’s Cyberspace Systems Branch.

“The individual bases will continue to manage local site operations, but we will provide a single source for policy and technical support, PMO-level advocacy for requirements, standard levels of service, and strategic planning and lifecycle management.”

DAF expects the new office to have a full staff by the end of this year and reach full operational capability in December 2022.