DARPA Seeks Mission System Concepts Aimed at Peer Competition

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office (STO) has released a broad agency announcement (BAA) on a funding opportunity for research and development of mission system concepts to help the U.S. military address the challenges of peer competition.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov says that the office is seeking new warfighting technology platforms to enable “mosaic warfare” and shape the battlespace across multiple domains.

Topic areas of interest listed in the announcement include artificial intelligence, non-kinetic effects, autonomy and control algorithms, electromagnetic warfare, photonics, strategy analysis technology, space architectures and system of systems.

The BAA solicits “revolutionary” ideas for topics not covered by current STO programs. Interested parties can submit proposals through Oct. 31, 2022.