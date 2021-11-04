Denice Ross Named US Chief Data Scientist

Denice Ross, a public interest technology expert, has joined the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) as U.S. chief data scientist, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

“The mission of the U.S. Chief Data Scientist is to responsibly unleash the power of data to benefit all Americans,” Ross wrote in a blog post published Wednesday. “I’m eager to get started and look forward to collaborating with data innovators already working inside of Federal government and at the State, Tribal, and local level.”

Prior to joining the White House, she served as a senior fellow at the National Conference on Citizenship and as a fellow at the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation.

Ross served as data strategy lead and public interest technology fellow at think tank New America. She is a former Presidential Innovation Fellow who worked at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as a senior adviser. She also held data leadership roles during her time at the City of New Orleans.