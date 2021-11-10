DHS Orders Radiation Portal Monitors From Smiths Detection

The Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office has ordered 110 radiation portal monitors from Smiths Detection for use at land border crossings nationwide.

Smiths Detection said Tuesday it will work with Radiation Solutions to deploy the systems designed to help border patrol agents scan cargo, vehicles and people for potential radiological threats.

Deployments of checkpoint equipment for detecting radiation-emitting materials are scheduled to occur between December 2021 and May 2023.

The order falls under a potential $291.4 million indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract the DHS awarded in 2019 to replace RPM systems at ports of entry. Smiths Detection operates as a division of U.K.-based Smiths Group.