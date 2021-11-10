DHS Wants to Know How Public Perceives Emerging Tech Applications

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to conduct a survey to understand public perception of facial recognition technology and other artificial intelligence applications.

DHS said Friday in a Federal Register notice that it will accept written comments on the department’s information collection plan through Dec. 6th.

The department has adopted some AI-based tools to perform missions such as transportation security and border protection and noted that conducting perception research would help officials decide how to go forward with emerging technology development projects.

The notice of information collection comes more than two months after DHS’ science and technology directorate released a strategic plan to address AI-related opportunities and challenges for the department’s mission.