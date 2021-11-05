Unanet

DHS Taps Northeastern University to Spearhead CoE for Engineering Secure Environments

Nichols Martin November 5, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has tasked Northeastern University to lead a new security-focused Center of Excellence over a 10-year period.

The university will work with other academic institutions and various partners to establish the Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks (ESE), DHS said Wednesday. S&T will award a $3.6 million grant to fund ESE’s first year of operations.

“Researching and developing science and technology solutions to combat emerging threats is a top priority for DHS, and I am looking forward to continuing this important work in partnership with Northeastern University,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security.

ESE will produce a research portfolio of technologies, tools and security measures that support counterterrorism.

