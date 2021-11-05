DHS Taps Northeastern University to Spearhead CoE for Engineering Secure Environments

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has tasked Northeastern University to lead a new security-focused Center of Excellence over a 10-year period.

The university will work with other academic institutions and various partners to establish the Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks (ESE), DHS said Wednesday. S&T will award a $3.6 million grant to fund ESE’s first year of operations.

“Researching and developing science and technology solutions to combat emerging threats is a top priority for DHS, and I am looking forward to continuing this important work in partnership with Northeastern University,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security.

ESE will produce a research portfolio of technologies, tools and security measures that support counterterrorism.