Karen Mumford Appointed DIA Contracting Activity Head

Karen Mumford, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) small business programs office, took on a new role as head of contracting activity at DIA, according to her LinkedIn account.

In her more recent position, she led efforts to increase acquisition opportunities for small, disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled and HUBZone companies.

The nearly 13-year DIA veteran also oversaw the agency’s 8(a), mentor-protege and subcontracting management programs.

Mumford previously served as chief of the DIA’s resource management office and supervisory contracting officer. She joined the agency in 2009 from BAE Systems’ U.S. subsidiary, where she worked for three years and managed contracts in a senior role.