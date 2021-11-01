DISA Officials: Industry’s Hand Needed to Support Agency Optimization Plans

Top Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) leaders recently requested the industry to help optimize its existing systems that would result in improved agency operations, FedScoop reported Friday.

Officials said in DISA’s Forecast to Industry event that the agency prefers to bring its existing technologies to their maximum potential rather than scrapping current efforts for new systems.

During the event, leaders outlined the agency’s optimization plans such as implementing zero-trust security architecture, adopting artificial intelligence for business processes and using new tools for software license management.

Steven Wallace, DISA’s chief technology officer, shared that his organization is also interested in a number of emerging technologies such as quantum-proof encryption, data fabrics and identity management that could support command and control and communications systems and other core mission areas.

Aside from Wallace, other attendees included DISA Chief Information Officer Roger Greenwell and DISA Operations and Infrastructure Center Director Don Means.