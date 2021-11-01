Unanet

DISA Officials: Industry’s Hand Needed to Support Agency Optimization Plans

Angeline Leishman November 1, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, News

Top Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) leaders recently requested the industry to help optimize its existing systems that would result in improved agency operations, FedScoop reported Friday.

Officials said in DISA’s Forecast to Industry event that the agency prefers to bring its existing technologies to their maximum potential rather than scrapping current efforts for new systems.

During the event, leaders outlined the agency’s optimization plans such as implementing zero-trust security architecture, adopting artificial intelligence for business processes and using new tools for software license management.

Steven Wallace, DISA’s chief technology officer, shared that his organization is also interested in a number of emerging technologies such as quantum-proof encryption, data fabrics and identity management that could support command and control and communications systems and other core mission areas.

Aside from Wallace, other attendees included DISA Chief Information Officer Roger Greenwell and DISA Operations and Infrastructure Center Director Don Means.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

NIST Seeks Comments on 2nd Draft Publication on Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management Practices

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking feedback on the second draft …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved