DISA to Sunset JRSS, Phase In Zero Trust Approach; Angela Landress Quoted

The Department of Defense (DOD) is now working on a transition strategy for the Joint Regional Security Stacks (JRSS) as DOD works to retire the JRSS program, Defense News reported Monday.

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) serves as the lead integrator for JRSS, which is designed to help reduce the impacts of cyberattacks and ensure the availability, integrity and confidentiality of data by enabling the Pentagon’s cyber defenders to continuously analyze and monitor the DOD Information Network for increased situational awareness.

DISA officials said the agency will start to implement its zero-trust networking approach and architecture, dubbed Thunderdome, as it moves to sunset the JRSS program.

“The good news is that both Thunderdome and JRSS exist in the same DISA directorate, and we plan to run programs side by side so that as we ramp up Thunderdome, we start ramping down JRSS,” said Angela Landress, division chief for perimeter security at DISA’s cybersecurity and analytics directorate.

“We’re setting up various transition working groups across the department, but also with DoD CIO and internally to DISA to make sure that it’s very seamless and that we do that transition in a way that doesn’t break anybody,” added Landress.