DIU Eyes Midwest Tech Partnerships via New Chicago Office; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is set to open a regional office in Chicago next year to help the Defense Department connect to companies, investors and academic institutions across the Midwestern region that can support military technology requirements.

DIU said Thursday it will field reservists and work with multiple Department of Defense components that already have a presence in the region to conduct outreach efforts through the unit’s fifth office.

Heidi Shyu, undersecretary for research and engineering at DOD and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said that DOD needs the commercial sector to play a key role in force modernization initiatives. Shyu urged the department to encourage participation from non-traditional contractors.

According to DIU, the Midwestern businesses submitted fewer prototyping bids to the Commercial Solutions Opening program than those located in other U.S. regions.

