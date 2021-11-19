DIU, Partners Release Report on Space Industry Improvement; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the U.S. Space Force to report recommendations for improving the space industrial base.

The 2021 State of the Space Industrial Base Report builds on input provided by 250 industry experts in July, DIU said Thursday.

The report aims to inform the National Space Council, other government stakeholders and investors on space’s relevance to U.S. infrastructure, manufacturing, climate change, workforce and foreign policy.

Experts recommend the government create an inclusive cislunar economy, establish internet for space, build infrastructure for space logistics, set national priorities and apply space technologies that help address climate change.

The report also includes recommendations to create a hybrid space architecture based on existing commercial satellite technologies. This architecture would support the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, which envisions an integrated network of situational awareness sensors across all battlefield domains.

“The recommendations, if followed, have the power to unite and unleash the full innovation, technological and industrial capability of the U.S. and the benefit of all humanity,” said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 winner.