DOD Highlights Challenges Affecting Fiscal 2022 Performance

The Department of Defense is facing challenges in strategic competition, cyberspace, budgeting and other areas with regard to DOD’s performance and management for the fiscal year 2022.

These challenges are highlighted in the Top DOD Management Challenges document, which tackles issues on multi-domain missions, procurement, installation management and workforce, DOD said Friday.

DOD said Friday that it faces the challenge of multi-domain mission execution in the areas of space dominance, nuclear deterrence, missile defense and cyber operations.

The department is also facing procurement-related challenges with regard to supply chain reinforcement, contract oversight and financial management.

The document also tackles the need for DOD facilities to be resilient to environmental events and maintain health, modernity and trust in the DOD workforce.