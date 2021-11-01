Unanet

DOE Eyes Second Scale-Up Biofuel, Bioproduct Research Funding Opportunity in December

Angeline Leishman November 1, 2021 Contract Awards, News

The Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy is planning to release a second funding opportunity announcement (FOA) around December for the development of scaled-up biofuel and bioproduct refineries

DOE said Friday that the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO)-funded Scale-Up FOA will cover applicants currently planning the design of their bioproduct technologies or those preparing for the construction of refineries.

According to a notice of intent, the FOA will support efforts focusing on the production of low-greenhouse gas fuel for the aviation, long-haul trucking and marine industries in line with BETO’s goal of reducing fuel prices and air pollutant emissions.

The first Scale-Up FOA, which took place in early 2021, resulted in 11 research and development projects winning $33 million in funding.

