DOE Needs Input on Software Stewardship

Nichols Martin November 3, 2021 News, Technology

The Department of Energy (DOE) asks the public to submit feedback on stewardship services for scientific software and high-performance computing applications. 

DOE said Monday that its Office of Science calls for companies, academic institutions, government agencies, research laboratories and other stakeholders to submit input on the multiple facets of scientific software stewardship.

These facets include software development infrastructure, curation, workforce support and shared engineering resources.

The department seeks input with regard to software dependencies, security-related practices, infrastructure requirements, community software development, workforce challenges, technology transfer and overall stewardship scope, as well as associated oversight and assessment criteria. 

DOE’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASRC) program will use the input to inform future software and HPC sustainment investments.

