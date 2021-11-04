DOE Spearheads International Effort to Support Net Zero Goal; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) will lead an international effort to address climate change and move closer to achieving net-zero emissions.

DOE said Wednesday it will work with other countries to execute the Net Zero World Initiative, which aims to collaboratively develop and implement technology road maps and strategies toward the net-zero goal.

The effort will involve international partners in greenhouse gas reduction efforts across DOE’s national laboratories and application segments of the U.S. government.

DOE seeks to implement key net-zero policies for partners by 2023, invest $10 billion in clean energy projects by 2024 and establish new clean energy jobs by 2025.

Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, Chile, Ukraine and Indonesia have joined the initiative as initial partners. DOE expects more countries to participate soon.

Net Zero World also partners with businesses, think tanks, academic institutions and other organizations including Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and the Development Finance Corporation will also support Net-Zero World.

The effort also supports the larger Build Back Better initiative, which aims to revitalize the U.S. economy and meet climate goals.

“With Net-Zero World, our partnering nations will harness the power and expertise of the National Laboratories, federal agencies, think tanks, businesses, and universities, to develop tangible clean energy projects that meet their energy needs,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.