Dr. Kenyon Crowley Named Health Analytics Leader for Accenture Federal Services; Jill Olmstead Quoted

20-year health information technology veteran Dr. Kenyon Crowley has been appointed as managing director of health analytics for Accenture ’s federal business arm, effective Nov. 2, 2021.

In his new role, Dr. Crowley will leverage information science, digital strategy and advanced analytical methods to enable the company’s federal government customers to achieve their healthcare goals and deliver value-based care, Accenture Federal Services said Wednesday.

Accenture Federal Services’ Health Managing Director Jill Olmstead welcomed the new segment leader and said, “Dr. Kenyon Crowley brings a unique combination of strategic vision and technical acumen that will help our federal health clients harness the power of data to make critical decisions.”

Prior to his appointment with AFS, Dr. Crowley served for nearly 13 years as managing director of the Center for Health Information & Decision Systems at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, where he spearheaded research and development programs focused on digital health and advanced analytics innovations.

Currently, Dr. Crowley teaches courses on AI in healthcare, user-centered mobile health app design, health IT strategy and health informatics as a faculty member in the university’s department of Decision, Operations and Information Technologies.

Additionally, the new health analytics leader is a Certified Professional in Health Information Management Systems and has previously served as a scientific reviewer for the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.