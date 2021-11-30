Dr. Rod Fontecilla Named Chief Innovation Officer for Guidehouse; CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse announced on Tuesday that the company has announced Dr. Rod Fontecilla , formerly of Dovel Technologies, has been named the chief innovation officer for the company to oversee the strategic innovation framework and drive innovation initiatives as a part of the organization’s overall growth strategy.

“I am thrilled to lead Guidehouse’s next chapter of innovation to support the delivery of advanced solutions that outwit its clients’ complex challenges in the public and private sector,” said Dr. Fontecilla. “I look forward to working with our segment leaders across the organization on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to accelerate modernization efforts.”

Following the completion of Guidehouse’s acquisition of Dovel Technologies back in Oct, Dr. Fontecilla has transitioned into his new role with the company to lead the expansion of its Innovation Agenda to new areas that align with the firm’s vision and its clients’ mission.

Previously, Fontecilla acted as the chief innovation officer and chief data scientist for Dovel and led all aspects of technology development in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics for the company, which included software engineering, application modernization, and cloud computing.

In his new role, Dr. Fontecilla will combine his nearly 30 years of professional experience in implementing large and complex mission-critical IT solutions along with Guidehouse’s existing innovation programming.

“I’m confident that his background, expertise, and passion for innovation will both push Guidehouse to be more innovative and have an immediate impact on our overall business,” said Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a five-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Following last year’s record-shattering participation from the GovCon community and the most competitive Wash100 voting season in the award’s history, the 2022 Wash100 Award winners are expected to be the most esteemed list of elite federal leaders who demonstrate the high level of commitment, innovation, vision, reliability and achievement in our industry and community.

Please ensure your choices for the highest honor in all of GovCon are included for consideration. Visit Wash100.com to submit your nominations for the 2022 Wash100 Award before Dec. 31st, 2021.