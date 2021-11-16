Executive Order Details Priorities, Forms Task Force to Guide Infrastructure Law Implementation

President Biden has signed an executive order that outlines priorities and establishes a new task force to facilitate the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The six priorities laid out in the EO are investing public dollars in an efficient manner; increasing the effectiveness of the U.S. economy; creating job opportunities for Americans; investing public dollars equitably through the Justice40 Initiative; building resilient infrastructure that can withstand climate change’s impacts; and coordinating with local, state, tribal and territorial governments in implementing these investments, the White House said Monday.

The order also creates a task force to advance the implementation of infrastructure investments across all government levels and the administration’s priorities.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure implementation coordinator, will co-chair the task force.

The White House Office of Management and Budget, Climate Policy Office and Domestic Policy Council will also be part of the task force, which will include the secretaries of departments of Transportation, Interior, Energy, Commerce, Agriculture and Labor and directors of the Office of Personnel Management and the Environmental Protection Agency.