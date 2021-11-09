Unanet

Federal CIO Council Establishes Program Office to Manage Cross-Agency Collaboration Effort; Maria Roat Quoted

Nichols Martin November 9, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

The government’s Federal Chief Information Officer Council has created an office that will address cross-agency collaboration challenges associated with cybersecurity and compliance, Fedscoop reported Monday.

The new program office will manage both technical and policy-related matters to foster cross-agency collaboration, Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, who is also a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said at the ACT-IAC 2021 event.

The office’s creation follows a pilot program wherein personnel from NASA, the National Science Foundation, the Small Business Administration and the Department of Education demonstrated cross-agency communication.

Roat said the program management office addresses oversight needs following the pilot. The council has talked with the involved agencies to discuss how the pilot’s work can be further built on.

