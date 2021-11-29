FedRAMP Saw More Reused Cloud Security Packages in Fiscal 2021

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) saw the number of cloud security packages reused by agencies increase to 2,864 in fiscal year 2021, up from 1,971 in FY 2020.

The program authorized 45 new cloud products into the FedRAMP Marketplace and the number of authorized cloud service offerings rose to 239 in FY 2021, up 18 percent from the previous fiscal year, according to a blog post published Nov. 9.

FedRAMP facilitated more than 600 meetings with agencies and cloud service providers and conducted seven events with industry stakeholders and seven agency trainings in FY 2021.

The redesigned FedRAMP website has recorded more than 1 million views since launch, while the program’s Youtube channel logged more than 38,000 views in FY 2021.

FedRAMP said it plans to further advance the use of automation and improve business processes in FY 2022.