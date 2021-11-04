President Biden to Nominate Microsoft Vet Kurt DelBene as Veterans Affairs CIO

President Biden intends to nominate Kurt DelBene, a former senior executive at Microsoft, to serve as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ next chief information officer, the White House said Wednesday.

DelBene spent more than two decades at the multinational technology provider in various positions that included executive vice president of corporate strategy, core services engineering and operations and president of the Office division.

He first joined Microsoft in 1992 and briefly left the company in 2014 to serve as a senior adviser to the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, where he supported assessment and implementation efforts associated with the Affordable Care Act enrollment website, Healthcare.gov.

Earlier in his career, DelBene worked as a management consultant at McKinsey and Co. and a software developer and systems engineer at Nokia Bell Labs, formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories. He was also a member of the Defense Innovation Board.

If confirmed by the Senate, DelBene will hold both the positions of VA CIO and the department’s assistant secretary for information and technology.