Former OMB Cyber Chief Ross Nodurft Named Exec Director of Alliance for Digital Innovation

Ross Nodurft, former head of the Office of Management and Budget’s cyber team, has been named executive director of a Washington D.C.-based association representing commercial technology providers that aim to bring innovation into the government.

Nodurft joined the Alliance for Digital Innovation with the goal of working with coalition members to promote cloud investment, technology acquisition practices, cybersecurity and talent development in the public sector, ADI said Wednesday.

The government technology sector veteran has served as senior director of cybersecurity services at law firm Venable since January 2019.

From June 2015 to December 2017, Nodurft was cyber chief at OMB where coordinated incident response efforts, implemented cybersecurity policies and created a risk-based budgeting tool for federal agencies.

He also worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative director for a House lawmaker, a senior policy adviser for a senator and a professional staffer at the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.