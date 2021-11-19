Former State Secretary Madeleine Albright Sworn in to Chair Defense Policy Board

Madeleine Albright, formerly the secretary of state, has been sworn in to chair the Defense Policy Board, a group dedicated to advising defense leadership on policy.

Albright, the country’s 64th state secretary, is now the board’s first chair since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed his review on the Pentagon’s advisory boards, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The newly appointed chair will lead efforts to advise the secretary of defense and his deputy with regard to policy, based on specific tasks. She became the secretary of state in 1997 after a tenure of representing the U.S. in the United Nations.

“I look forward to partnering with my colleagues on the DPB to offer our independent advice on the full range of policy issues confronting the department,” Albright said.