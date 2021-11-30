FY 2022 NDAA Falls Short of Votes Needed to Advance in Senate

An effort to end debate on the Senate version of the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act led to a 45-51 vote, falling short of the 60 votes needed to pass the defense policy bill in the upper chamber, Politico reported Monday.

The latest setback facing the FY 2022 NDAA stemmed from a dispute over amendments, including a measure that would impose sanctions over the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

The lawmakers should address the dispute to approve the defense policy bill as Congress needs to pass another continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. The government is operating under a stopgap measure that is set to expire on Dec. 3.

Reuters reported the NDAA would authorize approximately $770 billion in defense funding.

“I’m still very supportive of this bill and hope we will pass it soon,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.