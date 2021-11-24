GAO: CISA Must Reexamine Effectiveness of Efforts for Communications Sector

The Government Accountability Office advises the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to assess how effective the latter’s efforts are to the communications sector.

CISA is tasked to coordinate with federal agencies for incident response efforts but has not assessed how well it supports the sector that operates broadcast systems and networks critical to national security, GAO said Tuesday.

The government watchdog said CISA could better identify priorities if the security agency assesses program effectiveness with regard to the communications sector.

GAO assessed the following factors to make its conclusion: the issues identified by CISA as threatening to the sector, CISA’s efforts to support the sector and how much the security agency assessed its support for the sector.

The accountability office also recommends CISA revise the latter’s plan specific to the communications sector.

The Department of Homeland Security agreed with GAO’s recommendations on the matter.