Gen. Paul Nakasone Highlights Need for Deeper Cross-Sector Collaboration Against Cyberthreats

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command and a five-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the U.S. government should further strengthen partnerships with companies and academia amid evolving cyberthreats and strategic challenges facing the country, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

Nakasone, who also serves as director of the National Security Agency, said NSA is advancing efforts to counter cyber threats by working with over 100 companies in the defense industrial base and their security providers through the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center and has contracts with over 1,800 businesses and academic institutions.

“The technology, services and products provided via these partnerships underpin all of our operations and provide robust security to our nation,” Nakasone added. He also mentioned NSA’s partnership with the National Cryptologic Foundation.

“The NCF will create opportunities for the public and private sectors to engage on cybersecurity and national security issues,” Nakasone said. “This is a force multiplier for us, and especially for our ability to enhance a cybersecurity education across the country.”

Nakasone also discussed how China and other nation-states impact U.S. national security through misinformation and disruptive operations.