George Mason University Center for Government Contracting Appoints New Research Staff; GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Quoted

The George Mason University School of Business has appointed new researchers to support ongoing and future projects for the Center for Government Contracting , GMU announced on Tuesday.

The list of new researchers includes the Hon. Emily Murphy , former GSA administrator and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, Benjamin McMartin and Richard Beutel as well as fellows David Peeler and Dolores Kuchina-Musina and Olivia Letts and Anthony Vatterott as research associates.

“I am honored to have such incredibly talented individuals join our team,” said GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn , executive director of the center and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner. “I look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow our capabilities as the first university research center focused on addressing the important challenges facing the government contracting community today.”

As part of the Center’s mission to foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia, these appointees will conduct research, write, and lead Center initiatives on business, policy, regulatory, and other issues in government contracting.