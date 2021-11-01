Government Issues Document on National Cyber Director’s Mission

The government has released a strategic intent document that highlights the Office of the National Cyber Director‘s (ONCD) efforts to promote cybersecurity in the country.

The document states that ONCD will work to promote government-wide cyber coherency, improve public-private cyber collaboration, align resources with cyber efforts and support all initiatives to bolster cyber resiliency, the White House said.

The office will work with partners at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the National Security Council (NSC) to realize these efforts.

ONCD will revolve its work around national and federal cybersecurity, budget review and assessment, technology and ecosystem security, planning and incident response, workforce development and stakeholder engagement.

The government established ONCD in January. Chris Inglis serves as the country’s first national cyber director.