GPAI Report Offers Recommendations for Governments to Drive AI Use in Climate Change Mitigation

A new report commissioned by the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) has provided 48 recommendations for how governments can advance the use of AI to help address climate change.

GPAI said Monday the report developed by the Climate Change AI and the Centre for AI & Climate classifies the recommendations into three categories: supporting the responsible use of AI for climate change mitigation and adaptation; reducing the negative impacts of AI on the climate; and building implementation, evaluation and governance capabilities.

For the first category, themes include data and digital infrastructure, research and innovation funding and deployment and systems integration.

The study offered several recommendations to advance the use of AI in mitigating climate change, including establishing data task forces in climate-critical sectors; facilitating data creation and open data standards in climate-critical industries; supporting cloud compute resources; and overseeing the development of data collection systems and digital twins for transport, energy and other physical infrastructure.

“This report is urgently needed to help governments unlock the potential for AI in fighting climate change, in areas like energy, land use, and disaster response,” said Yoshua Bengio, co-lead of the GPAI Responsible AI Working Group.

The report also highlighted several initiatives where AI is being used to help drive climate action and these are the UN Satellite Centre, National Grid ESO and Climate TRACE.

GPAI said the document outlines bottlenecks that hamper the adoption of AI to address climate challenges and offers recommendations for governments how to deal with such challenges. These include improving data ecosystems and increasing support for innovation, research and deployment.

GovCon Wire will hold its Climate Resilience: Reducing Risk and Creating Opportunities Fireside Chat on Nov. 18. Sign up for this virtual event to hear from experts as they discuss success stories of climate resilience and adaption efforts in the U.S. and abroad and describe future initiatives to enable communities to bring together diverse stakeholders to address vital issues.