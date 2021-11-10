GSA Selects Box For Native E-Signature Capability; Aaron Levie Quoted

Box has been selected to provide its Box Sign product through Systems Engineering Solutions Corporation (SES) as the native e-signature capability for the U.S. General Services Administration.

SES, a Greenbelt, Maryland-based IT consulting firm, will leverage its own components in tandem with Box Sign to deliver a secure, cloud-native document signing experience to the GSA and its partners.

Aaron Levie , CEO and co-founder of Box said this deal solidifies the GSA as a leader in federal government modernization efforts and will allow the agency to digitize paper-based workflows, enhance productivity and bolster security.

“We are proud to have the underlying technology behind Box Sign powering the GSA in its endeavors to bring agility to the way it operates,” Levie added.

The Box Sign e-signature tool is expected to optimize the GSA’s document, contract and business agreement signing process by improving the sender and signer experience, lowering security and compliance risks and ensuring rapid delivery of critical information.

This partnership continues the company’s history of collaboration with federal government organizations including NASA, the Department of Justice and the USDA Forest Service, among others.