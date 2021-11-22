GSA Selects LinQuest for Six Pools on ASTRO Contract; Tim Dills Quoted

LinQuest Corporation has been selected for prime positions in six pools on the General Services Administration’s ASTRO contract to provide engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Under the potential ten-year, multibillion-dollar indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, LinQuest will provide support services spanning all six pools for which it competed, including data operations, mission operations, development/systems integration, space, research and support, the company said Monday.

Tim Dills , LinQuest CEO and president, said the ASTRO contract allows the company to serve its Department of Defense customers in “high-priority” mission areas during a period of rapid growth.

“ASTRO highlights our strong position for expanded data and mission operations, continued research and development, and substantial systems integration and support,” Dills added.

The ASTRO contract, sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, covers a wide range of products and services that support platforms such as manned, unmanned and optionally-manned systems and robotics across all domains.

Additionally, Dr. Ellen Wesel , business development director and ASTRO program manager for LinQuest, said the contract win is “a testament to LinQuest’s exceptional performance as a prime contractor on large, critical DoD programs.”