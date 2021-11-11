Unanet

Hermeus Unveils Full-Scale Autonomous High-Speed Aircraft Model

Angeline Leishman November 11, 2021 News, Technology

Venture-backed startup Hermeus revealed a full-scale prototype of its hypersonic aircraft to a group of people from the government and business sectors last week.

The Quarterhorse prototype unveiling event sought to highlight the company’s progress in developing hardware designed to support high-speed flight, Hermeus said Tuesday.

For the showcase, the company set the aircraft engine to full afterburner while in a static position.

Hermeus announced a $60 million award from the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase program in August to demonstrate Quarterhorse’s turbine-based combined cycle engine through a flight test.

The company based its proprietary TBCC engine on General Electric’s J85 turbojet.

