Infor Acquires Smart Manufacturing Company Lighthouse Systems; CEO Kevin Samuelson Quoted

Infor , a New York City-based provider of cloud computing as-a-Service, has acquired Lighthouse Systems in a transaction whose financial terms have not been disclosed.

Under the acquisition, which closed on Oct. 27, Infor said it will integrate Lighthouse Systems’ manufacturing execution system (MES) software into its CloudSuite enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to offer a fully integrated smart manufacturing platform to its global government and commercial customers.

Lighthouse Systems’ MES software, including its flagship Shopfloor-Online product, provides manufacturing companies with a centralized software system designed to manage and improve production, maintenance, inventory and quality with 24/7 accessibility.

Kevin Samuelson , CEO of Infor, said, “Integrating these capabilities with our industry-specific ERP systems will help us deliver even more powerful solutions to manufacturing organizations, as they look to digitize their operations and grow their businesses.”

Samuelson added that the addition of Lighthouse Systems’ “critical” MES products will help Infor deliver real-time visibility and enhanced data consistency to the partnership’s expanded customer base.

Lighthouse Systems was recently recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems report

The company is based in Crowley, England and has approximately 100 employees across major offices in the U.K., U.S. and Singapore. Its customers span a range of industries including sustainable energy, automotive, life science and building and construction.