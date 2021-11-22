IRS Sets New Identity Verification Process for Accessing Online Tools; Chuck Rettig Quoted

The Internal Revenue Service has partnered with authentication network ID.me to launch an enhanced identity verification and sign-in procedure for accessing online taxpayer tools and applications.

Taxpayers will need to create an ID.me account and verify their identity using valid identification documents and a picture of themselves taken with a smartphone or a webcam, the IRS said Wednesday.

The verification procedure will allow taxpayers to access their online account, get an identity protection PIN, obtain transcripts and view their payment plan.

Users who have an existing ID.me account from another government agency can also use their credentials to gain entry to the available taxpayer tools, including the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. The IRS expects to expand the use of the new verification procedure to include additional applications.

“To help taxpayers and the tax community, we are improving the accessibility of online tools that help families manage their Child Tax Credit, check on their IRS accounts and securely perform other routine tasks online,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.