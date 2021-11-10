Jacobs Adds AliveCor CEO Priya Abani to Board of Directors; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Priya Abani , CEO, president and board member of AliveCor Inc., has been elected to Jacobs ’ Board of Directors.

Abani brings more than two decades of experience in developing entrepreneurial organizations, building strategic partnerships and scaling product innovation to her role at Jacobs as the company increases its focus on key areas including cyber, AI and climate response.

Steve Demetriou , CEO and chair of Jacobs, welcomed Abani and noted that a “critical element” in the new appointee’s decision to join the board was her alignment with the company’s mission of creating a more connected and sustainable world.

He added, “Priya’s vast knowledge and experience in technology-driven and innovative solutions makes her a great addition to our board.”

With the addition of Abani, Jacobs’ board of directors is now composed of 12 members, 58 percent of whom are female and ethnically diverse.

At AliveCor, an AI-enabled healthcare application and product company in the cardiology market, Abani leads accelerated revenue growth, expansion efforts and the development of strategic cross-industry partnerships.

Prior to joining AliveCor, Abani served as a founding member and general manager of Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service team, where she was responsible for leading product, engineering and development teams and driving product expansion.

Additionally, Abani’s philanthropic interests and activities include raising awareness for issues and causes such as women’s empowerment, poverty and children’s education.