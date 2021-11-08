Jacobs Makes Strategic Investment in HawkEye 360; Caesar Nieves Quoted

HawkEye 360 announced on Monday that the company has generated $145 million in Series D round funding, which brings the company’s total capital to $302 million currently. As a part of that funding, the company has also entered into a distribution arrangement with Jacobs to enhance the latter’s digital intelligence suite of technologies and solutions.

“Hawkeye 360’s satellite constellation and intuitive RF analytics platform is a game-changer for consumers of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT),” said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence Caesar Nieves .

Hawkeye 360’s RF satellite technology is at the forefront of emerging commercial RF and ISR capabilities changing the landscape of GEOINT. Increased RF sensing is essential to provide a more complete picture of the global threat landscape.

“Increased spectrum awareness is imperative to near-peer competition and achieving the objectives laid out in the National Security Strategy,” Nieves added. “Leveraging Jacobs’ expansive global position in defense, intelligence and civilian markets, we will be working collaboratively with Hawkeye 360 to unlock new insights about threats, targets and assets of interest.”

The two companies will also work together to identify new opportunities for collaboration. Jacobs’ investment in HawkEye 360 signifies its commitment to address critical challenges for national security, civilian infrastructure, maritime and energy clients around the world.

“Hawkeye 360 is delighted to partner with Jacobs, a world-leading innovator in defense, intelligence and civilian capabilities in space,” said Hawkeye 360 CEO John Serafini. “As investors in our company, we will collaborate with Jacobs to deliver our RF geoanalytics technology to address the critical challenges of a broader set of clients.”