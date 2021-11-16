Lt. Gen. Duane Gamble: Army Eyes Native Data Analytics Capabilities

Lt. Gen. Duane Gamble, deputy chief of staff, G-4, for the U.S. Army, said the service is seeking native data analytics capabilities as it works to update its enterprise resource planning systems in order to gain visibility into supply chain vulnerabilities, FCW reported Monday.

Gamble said the COVID-19 pandemic further advanced the Army’s efforts to implement business intelligence and analytics tools for its existing ERP systems in order to have a platform with “cooked in” prognostics that could enable the military branch’s enterprise, operational, tactical and strategic levels to perform continuous monitoring.

“I believe that using the tools we have today and in some cases the systems we have today — whether they are complex weapons systems or simple other systems — in a different way based on the insights that data gives us I think will lead us to, maybe, cost reduction,” said Gamble.

“Let’s not be surprised by the perfectly predictable,” he added.